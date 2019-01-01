John O. Perry RUTLAND -- John Owen “Jack” Perry, 78, of Rutland and a former resident of Wallingford, died Saturday morning, Dec. 29, 2018, at his residence, after enduring a long battle with cancer. He was born on Dec. 20, 1940, in Dorset, the son of Albert Raymond Perry Sr. and Thelma (Carlton) Perry. Mr. Perry graduated from Wallingford High School in 1959. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving until his honorable discharge in 1963. He graduated from Castleton University in 1967. He later earned a master's degree in 1971 and a Certificate of Advanced Studies in Administration and Planning in 1986, both from the University of Vermont. He married Reva Helen Anderson on Dec. 18, 1964, at the Wallingford Congregational Church. Mr. Perry began his career in education as a teacher at the Wallingford High School in 1967. Then, he became principal of the Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden in 1968, serving until 1976 when he became the assistant superintendent of schools in Chester. He served there until 1979 when he became the principal at the Chester-Andover Elementary School until his retirement in 1990. During his retirement, he and Reva owned and operated Perry's Country Market in Wallingford until 2003 when he became an employee for Marble Valley Regional Transit (The Bus) until he again retired in 2013. He was a past member of the Wallingford Prudential Fire District and the board of trustees of Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford. Survivors include his wife, Reva Perry, of Rutland; a daughter, Linnea Palmer and husband Timothy, of Grafton; two granddaughters Abigail Peltier, of Rutland Town, and Shelby Peltier, of Fort Meyers, FL; a brother, Albert R. “Tad” Perry Jr. and wife Annice, of Wells; a sister, Patricia J. Messer and husband William, of Northfield, MA; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father in 1976; mother in 2010; two sisters Nancy A. Livak, in 2001, and Helen A. Hall, in 2005. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the Rutland-Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring in the Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Caner Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.