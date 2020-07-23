John P. Betts FAIR HAVEN — John Phillip Betts, 67, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence, following a long illness. He was born June 16, 1953, in Rutland, the son of Phillip and Alvira (Booska) Betts. Mr. Betts was employed as a machinist at General Electric Co. for 28 years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing poker. Survivors include two sisters, Phyllis Betts and Eileen Gosselin, both of Hampton, New York: two children, Jeffrey Betts of Rutland and Lisa Betts; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Dianne Bowen, in 2000. There will be no public funeral services. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
