John P. "Jack" Coughlin WEST RUTLAND — John P. “Jack” Coughlin, 81, died Dec. 7, 2019, at his home. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, July 28, 1938, son of John and Mary (Connell) Coughlin. Jack attended Xavier High School in New York City and graduated from Saint Michael's College. He was general manager of International Paper Co. in New York. He most recently retired from Vermont Country Store. He was a Eucharistic minister at St. Bridget’s Church and was a member of Rutland Curbstone Chorus. Surviving are his wife, Agnes (Woznick) Coughlin, of West Rutland; a son, John P. Coughlin III and wife Frances, of Brownstown, MI; a daughter, Carol Ann Burnor and husband Brian, of Bennington; two brothers Brian Coughlin, of San Francisco, CA, and Peter Coughlin, of The Villages, FL; a sister, Kathleen McCann, of New Orleans, LA; six grandchildren Mallory Coughlin, Sydney Coughlin, John Coughlin IV, Kathryn Burnor, Mary Burnor and Molly Burnor; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Rosemary Keller, in 2019. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in St. Bridget’s Church. Burial will be at a later date in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Pittsford. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
