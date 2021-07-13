John P. "Jack" Sweeney FAIR HAVEN — The Celebration of Life for Jack Sweeney, who died on June 20, 2021, will be 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Fair Haven American Legion, 72 South Main St. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601; or South Jeff Backpack Program Inc., P.O. Box 49, Adams Center, NY 13606.
