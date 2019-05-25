John P. Pacyna POULTNEY — The graveside service with military honors for John Paul Pacyna, 81, of Poultney, Vermont, who died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center will be held 11 a.m. Saturday June 1, 2019 at the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville, New York. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to the St. Raphael Parish Roof Fund, Main Street, Poultney, VT 05764.
