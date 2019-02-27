John P. Pacyna rites POULTNEY — The funeral Mass for John Paul Pacyna, 81, who died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, was celebrated Monday, Feb. 25, at St. Raphael Archangel Catholic Church in Poultney. The Rev. Lourduraja Simeone, pastor, officiated. The organist and vocalist was Karen Moulder. The eulogy was by Deborah Street. Bearers were Michael, David and John Pacyna, Scott Canavan, Michael Kupferer and Ray Onesti. A celebration of his life followed at the Parish Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Raphael Parish Roof Fund, Main Street, Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
