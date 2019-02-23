John P. Pacyna POULTNEY — John Paul Pacyna, 81, of Poultney, died on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on Feb. 6, 1938, in Poultney, the son of Anthony Pacyna Sr. and Anna (Susalka) Pacyna. He graduated from Poultney High School in 1957 and served as a member of the U.S. Army from 1961-1963, with an additional four years of service as a member of the Army Reserves. He worked for 38 years at Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville, New York. He married Barbara Tuthill in Chatham, New York, on Nov. 16, 1963. He is survived by her, his beloved wife of 56 years; and two children Deborah Street (married to Glenn), of Andover, Massachusetts, and Edward Pacyna (Shannon) and her children Marina, Kyra, Macie, of Lake Luzerne, New York. He is also survived by his two beautiful granddaugthers Jaime Street and Ashley Pacyna; as well as his brother, Anthony Pacyna Jr., of Poultney; and two sisters Doris Hicks, of Glenville, New York, and Patricia Reeves, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee. He was a beloved uncle of 18 nieces and nephews. John was an active member of St. Raphael Parish in Poultney. He loved deer hunting, ice fishing and was well-known for his homemade goodies, especially his dill pickles. His vegetable garden was his pride and joy, and he loved to watch Boston sports — the Celtics, the Red Sox and the Patriots. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Raphael Parish on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. immediately followed by a celebration of life at the Parish Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to the St. Raphael Parish Roof Fund, Main Street, Poultney, VT 05764.
