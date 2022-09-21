John P. Yankowski RUTLAND — John Peter "Pete" Yankowski, 80, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away peacefully at his home on September 16, 2022, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Pete is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann; daughter Betsy and partner, Kris; daughter Katie and son-in-law, Dan and two granddaughters, Nina and Deia. The eldest of seven children, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Yankwoski. Survived by siblings; Richard and Marcia Yankowski, Christine Nugent, Matthew and Patricia Marotte, James and Lee Yankowski, Robert and Charlene Yankowski and numerous nieces and nephews. Pete graduated from the American International College and earned his MBA from the University of Massachusetts. Pete served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965-1969 in Abilene, TX, before moving back east to begin a long career in finance. Pete was a banker through and through, working at Connecticut Bank and Trust and Green Mountain Bank until his retirement in 2001. But in typical Pete fashion, retirement just wasn't for him. So, he started a new career as the Deputy Insurance commissioner of Vermont, all while finding time to pursue personal causes, like turning a nominal charge on his cable bill into a crusade to get a refund for himself and over a hundred thousand Vermonters. Pete loved to explore the great outdoors. With his wife and daughters by his side, Pete traveled the country exploring National Parks and historic sites. From whitewater rafting the Colorado River to trekking across Denali and Big Bend National Parks, Pete always led the charge proclaiming, "One day you girls will appreciate this." And, of course, he was right. In recent years, Pete found great joy in his new role as "Grampy," which gave him ample opportunity to indulge his sweet tooth and showcase his master pie-making skills. A small service celebrating his life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, we ask friends and family to make donations in Pete’s name to the Visiting Nurses Association at VNA Hospice, 7 Albert Cree, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland
