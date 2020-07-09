John Paul Rogers Sr. PITTSFORD — John Paul Rogers Sr. passed away peacefully of natural causes in his home on July 6, 2020. John was a longtime resident of the Rutland area. Well-known in the world of real estate, he was an active member of the community for many years. Jack (Jackson, Zeke, Slick, Poppers), as he was known, graduated from West Rutland High School and Castleton University. He enjoyed sailboats, golfing, gardening and watching his many family members play music. His love for sports and coaching followed his two sons into their adult lives and left an undeniable mark in the community. He was predeceased by his parents, Rose and John Rogers of West Rutland, Vermont; wife and best friend for over 50 years, Mary Ann Rogers, and his oldest son, Jack Rogers Jr., both leaving this world way too soon. He leaves behind many family members, including son Garreth Rogers and wife Nancy of Jericho, Vermont, daughter Stephanie Sherman and husband Joe of Shoreham, Vermont, daughter Rebecca Rogers and partner Chris Burke of San Francisco, California; grandchildren, Henry and Audrey Rogers, Erik Sherman, and Elijah, Hannah and Samuel Rogers; and numerous close relatives and friends. Jack was a man about town, loved to have a good chat, seemed to know and welcome everyone and was a real snappy dresser. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Jack Rogers Jr. Youth Basketball Fund, gofundme.com/f/jack-Rogers-jr-fund or by sending a check by mail to the Jack Rogers Jr. Fund, 38 Jefferson St., Rutland, VT 05701.
