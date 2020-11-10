John R. Canney Jr. RUTLAND — John Richard “Bud” Canney Jr., 96, formerly of Rutland, passed away Nov. 5, 2020, in Tampa, Florida, from complications of COVID-19, with his wife of 68 years by his side. Bud’s life was defined by limitless love, faith and kindness. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Salebra) Canney, whom he married on Aug. 9, 1952; a son, John R. Canney III, his wife, Dagyne, and their children, Melissa and John (Brooke); a daughter, Caren Canney Wolk, her husband, Brad, and their children, Colin (Kimberly), Wesley (Shannon), Benjamin (Roya), Colby, Aynsley, Marshall and Madison; four great-grandchildren, Kaden, Keanu, Kiara and Alara; siblings, Robert Canney and Mary (Canney) Williams; brother-in-law, Charles Salebra and his wife, Tricia; and many treasured nieces, nephews and cousins. Bud was born in Rutland on Oct. 8, 1924, to Kathleen (Brodeur) and John Canney Sr., the second of six siblings. He attended, and was a lifelong supporter of, Christ the King School, Mount St. Joseph Academy and Norwich University. He volunteered for service during World War II (1943-1946) and was a proud Marine Sergeant and veteran. Following his honorable discharge, Bud had a successful 45-year career in the plumbing supply industry at Canney-Plue Inc. and F.W. Webb Co. Bud loved the Rutland community and left a lasting impact on many organizations. He was a Eucharistic minister at Christ the King Church and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus; he was very active at Mount St. Joseph Academy and a member of Rutland Country Club and the Pico Ski Club. He was an avid sports fan and loved to cheer on the Packers, Yankees, Notre Dame, MSJ and especially, his children and grandchildren’s athletic events. Bud spent his retirement in Vermont, New York and Florida showering his family with love, support, stories and his famous “Pop-isms.” As evidenced here from his military and professional service, Bud was an accomplished man in all regards. He had absolutely no ego, however, and instead, is proof that the accomplishments that endure are not what you say or do, but how you make people feel. Bud taught his grandchildren what it meant to be a true gentleman in all ways. He lived by his strong Catholic faith, which was evident to all who encountered his warm smile, kind words and generous actions. Bud and Rosemary’s love story and marriage is legend among their family. He was happiest when he was with his family: golfing, sharing meals, telling jokes, playing cards, singing Irish ballads, watching a game with a beer, or sneaking some ice cream. He had a gift of making everyone he met feel like family, becoming “Pop” to many friends and extended family - all of whom will deeply miss his smiling blue eyes and charm. Bud was predeceased by his parents; beloved siblings, Jean (Canney) Anderson, George “Geo” Canney and Kathy (Canney) Smyrski; and brother-in-law, Louis Salebra. Arrangements for a celebration of Bud’s life at Christ the King Church will be made at a later date when his family, friends and loved ones can safely come together to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you imbue Bud’s legacy of compassion and goodwill into your lifestyle by committing acts of kindness to loved ones and strangers alike with him in mind.
