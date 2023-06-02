John R. Furneaux WALLINGFORD — John Richard Furneaux, 68, of Wallingford, Vermont, passed away on May 3, 2023 peacefully at home. John was born to John Warne and Audrey Furneaux on May 12, 1954 in Rosslyn, New York. He spent his early childhood in Manhasset, New York, and moved with his family to South Pomfret, Vermont in 1964. In his teenage years, John learned to play guitar, took up photography, and enjoyed hiking along the Appalachian and Long Trails. John graduated from Hanover High School and studied geology at Lyndon State College. In his 20’s, John spent time traveling through Colorado and California, finally settling in the Rutland, Vermont area to raise a family. John worked for Precision Airlines at the Rutland Airport and then went on to work for the Rutland Regional Medical Center for 27 years in the IT department. John was a proud and devoted father of four children. He loved watching his children play various sports and music and would travel far and wide to catch every game or concert, taking a keen interest in his kids’ endeavors. He loved the outdoors and could often be found riding his bike, kayaking, or hiking. John is survived by his four children, Luke, Audrey and her partner Pete Van Etten, Isabel and Ted, and his grandchild, Lila. He is also survived by his siblings Pam Furneaux, Tom Furneaux, Tim Furneaux, Joe Hanlon and Molly Hanlon. He was predeceased by his father, John W. Furneaux, and his mother, Audrey C. Hanlon. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the Rutland County Humane Society. A celebration of life is planned for June 11 from 11am to 1pm at the McCormack Campground across from 5919 Walker Mountain Road, West Rutland.
