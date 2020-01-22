John R. "Ron" Williams GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — John R. "Ron" Williams, 85, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home. Born Jan. 28, 1934, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of the late Griffith O. and Ruth M. (Williams) Williams of Fair Haven, Vermont. He was a graduate of Fair Haven High School and the University of Vermont. For 38 years, he held various positions with the General Electric Co. in the information systems/management fields. Ron was a 60-year member of Eureka Lodge #75, Free & Accepted Masons, of Fair Haven. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Troy and the Albany Consistory, the Oriental Shriners of Shriners International, the Glens Falls Shrine Club and the Keystone Kops, participating in many parades, member and past director of Troy Court, Royal Order of Jesters. He was a former member of the Board of Directors of the Gerald B.H. Solomon Freedom Foundation. He was a good friend and supporter of past Congressman Solomon and as a result, was able to attend many important events and view many important artifacts in Washington. Ron was proud of his Welsh heritage and a member of the Poultney, Vermont, area St. David’s Society. He married his high school sweetheart, Kay, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage together. Ron was happiest when spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly called him their “Taid.” He enjoyed traveling, cruising, planning trips and a week in Maine for 45 years with his family, as well as being an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Phyllis J. Williams, formerly of Fair Haven. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen (Joudry) Williams; daughters Deborah W. (Paul J.) Pringle of Bear, Delaware, Rhonda J. (L. Stanley) Bowers of Redding, California; grandchildren Ryan J. (Meghan) Pringle of Pennsylvania, Amanda K. Pringle of Delaware, Tamara (Travis) Shenk, Daniel (Rachelle) Bowers and Joseph (Brenna) Bowers of California; great-grandchildren Andrew Williams Pringle of Pennsylvania, Alexander J. Shenk, Henry S. Shenk, Paisley M. Bowers, Brooklyn G. Bowers, Aubrey J. Bowers, Oliver L. Bowers, Charles J. Bowers and Kathleen R. Bowers of California; and his cousins John L. Williams of Sarasota, Florida, Dr. Judith K. Williams of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Norman E. Williams Jr. of Fair Haven; brother-in-law Kermit Joudry of Athens, Tennessee; sister-in-law Janet Sabo of Hudson Falls. Calling hours are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, followed by a Masonic service at 5 p.m. Spring burial will take place in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Fair Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104; or to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY 12205. For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
