John R. Walker ORWELL — John Richard Walker, age 65, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. John was born in Middlebury on March 31, 1958. He was the son of James and Katherine (Bigelow) Walker. He grew up in Benson where he received his early education and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School, class of 1976. He did farm work in his earlier years. John was a skilled carpenter and had worked for 31 years at Conner Homes in Middlebury. He afterwards established his own business; Pro Axis Building and Restoration with Aaron Tinsman. He was forced to retire in 2018 because of his cancer. John loved the great outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family and friends. He liked teaching others and passing on his talents and skills in his workshop. John was predeceased by his first wife; Mary (Brace) Walker in December 1999; they were married Sept. 20, 1979. Surviving is his wife; Tammy Lynn (Birchmore) Walker of Orwell; whom he married June 29, 2002, one son; Michael Paul Walker of Ferrisburgh, 3 daughters; Lynn Marie Fowler and her husband Brian of Benson, Cassandra McGrath and Ashley Lynn McGrath and her partner Loren Wood, Jr both of Orwell, four brothers; Wally Walker, Malcolm Walker, William Walker, and Tom Walker, one sister; Mary Phillion. His beloved grandchildren; Samantha Hadvab, Britney Hadvab, Kiara Fowler, Trenton Booska, Kendall Booska and two bonus grandchildren; Brett Wood and Bryce Wood. He was predeceased by a sister; Margaret Bishop and a brother Jim Walker. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. The graveside committal service and burial will take place, on May 2, 2023, at 1 PM, in the family lot, at Fair View Cemetery in Benson. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; The live Strong Foundation, 623 West 38th. Street, Ste. 300, Austin, TX 78705. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.