John R. Walker ORWELL — The graveside committal service and burial for John Richard Walker, age 65, who passed away April 15, 2023, will be held on May 2, 2023, at 1 PM, in Fair View Cemetery in Benson. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
