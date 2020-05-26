John Roche Kupferer POULTNEY — John Roche Kupferer, 78, died peacefully of complications from COVID-19 on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington. John was born in Rutland on March 3, 1942, the son of Beatrice and Henry Kupferer. He graduated from West Rutland High School in 1960; Cushing Academy in 1961; and Saint Michael's College with a teaching degree in 1965. On Aug. 21, in 1965, he married Jane Bania in West Rutland. They eventually settled in Poultney and raised their two children. John was a teacher of history, principal, football coach and driver's ed teacher. John was predeceased by his lovely wife, Jane; and his brother, Robert. He is survived by his children, Mary Jane Stinson and husband Phil of Milton, Vermont, Michael and wife Renee of Essex, Vermont; and his sister, Doreen Siwicki of Stratford, Connecticut. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Emma and Ryan Stinson, and Avery and Owen Kupferer; along with many nieces and nephews. His special friend, Shirley Earle of Rutland, was of great comfort to John. The family would like to thank Birchwood for its wonderful care and support for John and ask, in lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Birchwood Terrace at 43 Starr Farm Road, Burlington, VT 05408; or NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness at 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301, Williston, VT 05495. A private graveside service will be held in St. Raphael’s Cemetery in Poultney, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.