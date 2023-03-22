John Russo Joseph Coccia ENFIELD, CT — John Russo Joseph Coccia, 89, entered into eternal peace on March 18, 2023. He was born in Rutland, VT on November 20, 1933, son of Louis and Margaret (Cappabianca) Coccia. He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth Coccia for 59 years. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy, in Rutland, VT. He was always a hard worker and dedicated family man. While attending high school he worked many jobs; Romano's Bakery, a bowling alley where he set up the pins, and caretaker at a cemetery. After high school he enrolled in the National Guard and moved to CT where he was a cement finisher for Union Local #1 in Hartford. In addition to working for the union he supported his brother Joe Coccia in his business, Coccia Construction. He was a Golden Glove recipient and assisted his brother Angelo, a professional boxer, in training. His brother Tony often referred to him as being strong as an ox. John met and married his wife, Ruth, and in 1958 moved to Enfield, CT where he resided for 64 years. He was an active member of the Harford Ecclesia Church serving as an elder for many years. He was a dedicated and devoted husband retiring early to care for his ailing wife for the last 10 years of her life. He enjoyed fishing and hunting especially in the lakes and mountains of Vermont. At home he enjoyed watching westerns on tv and gardening in his backyard. He frequently had a thriving garden which he used to perfect his culinary skills and to create his famous spaghetti sauce. Some of John's favorite outings were his father-daughter dates to see action packed movies while snacking on popcorn and Reese's peanut butter cups. He is survived by his three children, two sons, John N. Coccia, Sr. and his wife Christine M of Dudley, MA, Lou A. Coccia and his wife Beth of Coventry and his daughter Marilu Ruth Coccia of Enfield; four grandchildren, John N. Coccia, Jr., Christopher M. Coccia, Lou A. Coccia, II, and Katie J. Coccia; four great-grandchildren Morgan, Rowyn, Dominic, and Anthony; and one great-great-grandchild Ashley. His two sisters Margaret Pugliese, of Bloomfield, and Darlene Lieffort of Vero Beach, FL, and one brother James Derosia of Woodstock, VT. He also leave behind many nieces and nephews that he adored and treasured greatly. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Joseph, Angelo, Anthony, and Alphose Coccia; sisters Mary Coccia and Louise Malise; and son-in-law Robert S. Golden, Sr. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 25th from 3-6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. The funeral service will be held, Sunday, March 26th at 10 a.m. at the same location. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to thank the staff at Parkway Pavilion where he lived for the last 6 1/2 years for being his second home and affectionally nicknaming him as Big John. He appreciated the meals he was served and would often refer to them as being prepared by a professional gourmet chef. He enjoyed the many activities especially pet therapy, bingo, and musical social hour. He will be missed by the many friends he made at Parkway.
