John S. Alex II GRANITE QUARRY, NC — John Stephen “Steve” Alex II, 41 of Granite Quarry, NC, formerly of Fair Haven, VT, born on January 28,1981, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2022, at his home in Granite Quarry, North Carolina. He is predeceased by his father, John Stephen “Zeke” Alex (October 7, 2017) and is survived by his mother, Lori Alex; sister Heather Alex Snowden; niece Grace Snowden, all of Granite Quarry, NC, as well as numerous extended family members. Steve was a 2000 graduate of Fair Haven Union High School. For several years, he was a machinist and shipping supervisor at The Drive Shaft Shop in Salisbury, NC, where he designed, implemented computer programs, and fabricated specialty parts for modified street cars and NASCAR race cars. Steve was also an OTR truck driver, and mechanic. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Friday January 27, 2023 at The Fair Haven American Legion Post 49 located at 72 South Main St. Fair Haven, VT 05743, from 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers or gifts please send donations to the American Humane Society. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Alex family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
