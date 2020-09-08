John S. Malewicki Jr. LEICESTER — John Stephen Malewicki Jr., age 79, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Mr. Malewicki was born in Glen Cove, New York, on June 17, 1941. He was the son of Helen (Jump) and John Malewicki Sr. He graduated from Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He joined the United States Air Force in 1961 and served until 1965. Following his honorable discharge, he began a career with the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation. He retired to Brandon in 1996 following more the 31 years of service. John was musically inclined and played the saxophone with the Bridgeport (Connecticut) Police Department and marched in the St. Patrick's Day Parade. He enjoyed pencil drawing. He was a member of St. Paul’s Masonic Lodge #25 in Brandon, Forest Dale Christian Fellowship Church, American Legion Post #31 and VFW Post 648. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Halliday) Malewicki of Leicester, whom he married on Oct. 20, 2012, in Forest Dale; two sons, John S. Malewicki III and Joseph S. Malewicki; a brother, Joseph Samuel Malewicki, and a sister, Joan Ann Bemis. Two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by a son, Christopher S. Malewicki; and a sister, Janet Marie Jocobus. The graveside committal service and burial with military honors will take place on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Forest Dale Cemetery. The Rev. Barry Tate will officiate. Members of St. Paul’s Masonic Lodge will also conduct a graveside Masonic service. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Forest Dale Christian Fellowship Church, 1895 Forest Dale Road, Brandon, VT; or to St. Paul’s Masonic Lodge #25, c/o Seth Hopkins, 52 Park St., Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
