John Seighman FAIR HAVEN — John Seighman, 59, of Fair Haven, died on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at his residence. For a complete obituary, please visit the funeral home website at durfeefuneralhome.com.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 1:58 am
