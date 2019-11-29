John Stanley Lourie WEST RUPERT – John Stanley “Stan” Lourie, 89, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Brookdale at Fillmore Pond in Bennington. He was born Aug. 26, 1930, in West Rupert, the son of Willard and Mary (Wilson) Lourie. He was educated in West Rupert and Salem, New York. On Nov. 3, 1961, Mr. Lourie married Norma Billert. He was a lifelong dairy farmer, working with his father, brothers and nephews at Winoka Farm in West Rupert. He was also a member of Rupert Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed raising and training standard-bred horses, one of which, “Song Guy,” was inducted into the Saratoga Harness Hall of Fame in 2005. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and was co-founder and trustee for Rupert Fish and Game Protective Association. He was a multi-sport athlete while in school. Survivors include a brother, Thomas Lourie, and sister, Marion Sheldon; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mr. Lourie was predeceased by his wife in May 2019; siblings William and J. Wilson Lourie. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Rupert Congregational Church, where a calling hour begins at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rupert Street Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rupert Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 68, West Rupert, VT 05776; or VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home Inc., Salem, New York.
