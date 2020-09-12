John S. Malewicki Jr. rites LEICESTER — The graveside service for John Stephen Malewicki Jr., 79, who died Sept. 6, 2020, was held Friday, Sept. 11, in Forestdale Cemetery. The Rev. Barry Tate officiated. Military honors were accorded by Brandon American Legion Post #55, led by Sgt. at Arms Robert Gearwar. Chaplain Bert Reynolds delivered the Legionnaires service. Paul Scott sounded taps. Post members presented the American flag to the widow. The Masonic service was led by Worship Master Seth Hopkins of St. Paul's Masonic Lodge #25.
