John A. Stevenson HYDEVILLE — John Allen Stevenson passed on at the age of 81 ½ years old on November 1, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. John was born March 17th, 1941 in Geneva, NY. John was the only son of Rev. Carl S. Stevenson and Elizabeth Daniels Stevenson. John grew up being the cute and adorable little boy sitting in pews with his legs dangling down listening to his father’s sermons. His father was the pastor for the Methodist Church in numerous locations. John had a home of peace, joy and much love growing up as a child and teen. He graduated from Binghamton, NY High School in 1959. John excelled as a student at five different universities; Asbury College in Kentucky, Syracuse NY, Hardwick College, NY, Broome Technical College, ending his academic career at NYC University. John achieved and received a B.A. in Math and Science for all of his hard work. John was a very patient, generous and loving man. A kind, quiet soul. John was gentle and soft-spoken who never talked ill of others. John loved to have fun and enjoyed music of all genres. He enjoyed the outdoors immensely. He and his wife Linda enjoyed the holidays especially Christmas and Halloween. For Halloween they would dress up for the neighborhood kids who would stop by. Christmas was especially important for John, his favorite time of year. John started working at the early age of sixteen. John went on to work for Mental Hygiene in the 1960’s proceeded by work for the Affirmative Action division of New York State in Albany for close to ten years between the two positions, and finally the New York State Labor board as a statistician until his retirement twenty-six and a half years later. John is predeceased by both of his parents, his sister Joy Bennet, and his son Benjamin Stevenson. Ben was killed in Afghanistan in 2011. John was very proud of his son who died as a Green Beret in the service of his country. Survivors are: His wife Linda of Castleton who was blessed to have twenty-six years of John’s retirement to spend together. John and Linda married June 29th, 1989 in Kittery, ME and spent many wonderful years together. Daughter-in-law Colleen Stevenson, grandchildren Reilley and McKenzie. Daniel and Mandy Stevenson and grandson Ian. Laura Anne Gray and husband Rick of Colchester, Conn and his granddaughters Taryn and Morgan Gray. Ben’s wife Heather Stevenson and grandchildren Isaac and Naaman. John’s niece Celeste Brooks and Step-father Tom Smeed, Great-nephews Chadham and Creighton Brooks. A nephew Eric Bennett and his son Landon. A niece, Vicky and husband David and their children. John is also survived by his nephew through marriage Jeff Lynch and his partner Susan Peltier, great- nieces Courtney (Phil) Lynch of Arlington, VT and Lindsey Lynch of Bomoseen, VT. A nephew Mike Lynch, his wife Lori and great-niece Kasi Petzold and great nephew Joshua Lynch of Salt Lake, Utah. John will miss his very special friends Bill and Ruth Maynard, also of Bomoseen, VT. A Christian service will be held at the Federated Church of Castleton on Saturday November 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at the Whiting Cemetery, Whiting VT. In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Castleton Federated Church, P.O. Box 57, Castleton VT 05735 or the Castleton American Legion Post 50, 378 Route 4A West, Castleton, VT 05735 Honored to be serving the family of John A. Stevenson is the Miller, Ketcham & Mallory Funeral Home, 4 South Park, Street, Fair haven, VT 05743 In Memory of John: Be kind to one another through acts of the heart. Love is kind, love is patient.
