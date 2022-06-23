John T. Ryan RUTLAND — The Mass of Christian Burial for John T. Ryan, 75, of Rutland, who died on Feb. 14, 2022, was at St. Peter Church on June 21, 2022. Celebrant was Father John Tokaz, OFM, Cap. Cantor was Olivia Boughton. Organist was Angela Lundrigan. Bagpiper was Iain MacHarg. Readers were Jessica Ryan-LeBlanc and Julie Lavallee Morin. Gifts were presented by Kevin, Rachel, and Monique Lavallee. Eulogist was Mary Margaret Ryan. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery. Gravesite soloist was Jessica Ryan LeBlanc. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
