John T. Ryan RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for John T. Ryan, 75, who died Feb. 14, 2022, will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at St. Peter Church, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
Updated: June 17, 2022 @ 2:29 am
