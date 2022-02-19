John T. Ryan RUTLAND — John Timothy “Tim” Ryan, 75, died unexpectedly on Feb. 14, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 30, 1946, to Francis and Jennie (Cook) Ryan. He was a lifelong resident of Rutland, graduating from St. Peter’s School and Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Class of 1967. Prior to becoming disabled, he was employed in several retail businesses in the area. John, as he preferred to be called in later years, was a lifelong member of St. Peter Church where he was active as an usher and volunteer. A kind and compassionate man with a big heart and a great sense of humor, John loved people and could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. He was a devoted fan of MSJ and Notre Dame football and enjoyed his time as a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He cherished his family and was extremely proud of his Irish heritage. John is survived by sisters, Judy Ryan Lavallee, of Essex Junction, Vermont, and Mary Margaret Ryan (Robert LeBlanc), of Rutland; nephews, Norman Lavallee, David Lavallee (Teri) and Kevin Lavallee (Rachel); nieces, Julie Morin, Laurie Lavallee and Jessica Ryan LeBlanc (Lance Masterson). Also surviving are 11 great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by infant sister, Francis Ann; brother-in-law, Norman Lavallee; and nephew, Donald Morin. A funeral Mass in June will take place at St. Peter Church, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to Mount Saint Joseph Academy. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
