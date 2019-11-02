John Thomas Burke QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — John T. Burke, 76, of Queensbury, passed away at home in his sleep early on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The youngest of five, John was born in Hartford, CT, on June 9, 1943, the son of West Rutland, VT, natives Thomas E. and Eda C. (Lefrançois) Burke. The Burke family returned to live in the city of Rutland after the Second World War, so John attended Rutland public schools and, in 1961, graduated from Rutland High School. He wed Rutland native Judith M. Pelkey at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on April 25, 1964. Lovely Judy was the daughter of Francis H. and Grace E. (Preston) Pelkey. John was employed in the 1960s by J. E. Sawyer & Co. of Glens Falls, NY. He and Judy soon made their home in Queensbury. John experienced great successes in the business world during his long tenure as a sales executive and territory manager for Weil-McLain, the leading boiler manufacturer. John earned multiple excellence awards and prizes for his accomplishments on behalf of the company. John thoroughly enjoyed the company of good friends on the golf course or over morning coffee and topical conversation at Stewart's. John is remembered for his easy smile, his bright wit, his gentle sense of humor, and for always being impeccably dressed. He was extraordinarily devoted to his wife of 53 years, always accommodating her preferences. John was predeceased by his wife, Judy, in 2017; his parents; his brother, Leonard, in 2013; his sister, Joanne Goodnow, in March 2019; his niece, Deborah Hughes Flynn, in 2009; and his nephew, Leonard John Burke, in 2018. John is missed and survived by his sisters Jeanette Hughes, of Castleton, VT, Irene Vignoe, of Rutland, VT; by his sisters-in-law Emma Burke, of Chittenden VT, and Joan Pelkey Strauser, of Colorado; and by his several nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, golfing buddies, former colleagues; and his beloved black cat named “Draper.” As per John’s wishes, he was cremated and he will be buried beside Judy in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. A funeral Mass for John, followed by a simple gathering, will take place at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road in Queensbury, NY, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Arrangements will be handled by Regan-Denny-Stafford Funeral Home in Queensbury www.sbfuneralhome.com.
