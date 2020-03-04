John Thomas Williams BRANDON — John Thomas Williams, 83, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 23, 1936, in Shoreham, the son of Frederika (Ryan) and Benjamin Harrison Williams. He received his education in Shoreham and Middlebury schools. Mr. Williams joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1956. He then worked at Pratt & Whitney Corp. in Hartford, Connecticut, until returning to Vermont where he was employed with his father in the roofing business until starting his own roofing and painting business, retiring in 1999. In earlier years, he enjoyed racing cars, playing golf and playing poker. More recently, he enjoyed fixing things, yard sales and collecting junk. Survivors include his wife, Carmen (Reed) Williams of Brandon whom he married April 11, 1964, in Rutland; five children, Kevin, Tim, Diana and Laurie Williams, all of Forest Dale, and Polly Williams of Lake Panasogskee, Florida; two brothers, Robert and Maurice Williams, and six sisters, Jean Currier, Nancy Slade, Mary Warren, Patricia Gagnon, Margaret Ribiat and Terry Lee Brinkman; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Williams was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Williams; a brother, Benjamin Williams II; two nieces and two nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Brandon American Legion Post #55. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Forestdale Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733; or VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
