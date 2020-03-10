John Thomas Williams rites BRANDON — A gathering in memory of John Thomas Williams, 83, who died Feb. 29, 2020, was held Sunday, March 8, at Brandon American Legion. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Forestdale Cemetery. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
