John W. Andrushko BOMOSEEN — John W. "Big John" Andrushko, 63, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, of cancer. He was born Jan. 24, 1957, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the son of William and Barbara (Balchin) Andrushko. He and his brother, Andrew, started a slate quarry business in Fair Haven. His artist career started in Key Largo, Florida. Mr. Andrushko married Jeannette Williamson Feb. 17, 1998, in Key West, Florida. He enjoyed artistry, painting, golf, hard work, traveling, slate quarrying and making wooden American flags. Survivors include his wife of Bomoseen; his daughter, D’Arcy Andrushko, of Clifton Park, New York; his siblings, Andrew Andrushko, Sue Andrushko and Kathy Morrin; many nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his mother and a nephew. The celebration of his life was held Monday, June 29, at Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. in Castleton, with the Rev. Robert Noble officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
