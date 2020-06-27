John W. Andrushko BOMOSEEN — John W. Andrushko, 63, passed away Wednesday evening June 24, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. in Castleton, with the Rev . Robert Noble officiating. Due to Covid 19 restrictions attendees are required to wear face masks. The total number of attendees will be 75. A complete obituary will follow in a future edition of the Rutland Herald. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
