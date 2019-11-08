John W. Eaton Sr. rites FAIR HAVEN — The funeral service for John Willard Eaton Sr., 82, who died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, was held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Fair Haven United Methodist Church. The lay pastor, Pam Thomas, officiated. The organist was Eileen Durfee. The eulogy was by John Davis. The Order of Eastern Star held a fraternal service. Bearers were six sons John “Jack” Jr., James “Jim,“ Jeffrey, Jason, Joseph and Jay E. Eaton. Burial was in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Bagpiper was Francis Dechame. A celebration of life followed at Castleton American Legion hall. Eureka Lodge #75 Free and Accepted Masons held a fraternal service Tuesday at Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Eureka Lodge #75 F&AM, P.O. Box 312, Fair Haven, VT; or Fair Haven United Methodist Church, in care of Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
