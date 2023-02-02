John W. Kardas, III DORSET — John W. Kardas, III, 79, a resident of Dusty Hollow Lane, passed away Tuesday January 17, 2023 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. John was born in Derby, CT on June 14, 1943, the son of the late John W. Kardas, Jr. and Catherine Zullo. John attended Manchester schools, graduating from Burr & Burton Seminary and went on to attend Champlain College to study accounting. John worked at several area businesses including Orvis and Bromley before settling into a management position with Aubuchon Hardware, where he was employed for over thirty years. He was a former Knight of Columbus and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his earlier years. John was a dedicated little league coach for a number of years. He was an avid Notre Dame and NY Giants fan. John is survived by his children, Matthew Kardas of Middlebury, VT, Mark Kardas and his fiance Aimee Gates of East Arlington VT and Shannon Johnston and her husband Keith of Hinesburg, VT, brother James Kardas of Manchester VT and grandchildren, Meghan and Troy Kardas of Mt. Tabor and Manchester, VT and Katherine Johnston of Essex VT. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances J. (Bania) Kardas whom he married July 15, 1967 in Rutland, VT. Mrs. Kardas passed away January 14, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his son John W. Kardas who passed away October 8, 2014. At the request of the family, the mass of Christian death and burial will be private. Interment will be in St. Jerome’s Cemetery. If friends desire, memorial gifts in John’s memory may be made to VNA and Hospice. c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
