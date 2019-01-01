John W. Lee WILMINGTON, N.C. -- John William Lee, 75, died peacefully on Dec. 10, 2018, in Wilmington, NC, after a long battle with COPD. John was born on July 6, 1943, in Rutland, VT, to Robert and Irma Lee. He graduated from MSJ Academy high school in 1961. During his early-20s, John could be found high atop buildings in the Rutland area working as a roofer. John moved to Merrimack, NH, in 1976. He became a successful home builder who was respected by both his workers and peers. In 2013, John and his wife, Eva, moved to Wilmington, NC, to be closer to his two younger sons. Although he was miles from New England, John never lost his love for the New York Yankees and the New England Patriots. Throughout his life, John enjoyed hunting and fishing and passed on his love of both to his family and friends. He often told stories of hunting Mendon Mountain with his father and his extended family. John was a loving and devoted father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. His happy nature was contagious to those around him. Even up until his very last moments, he was smiling and cracking jokes as they wheeled him into the ambulance on a rainy Wilmington morning saying, “Hey, where’s the umbrella?” John will be deeply missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Eva; and their two sons Jason Lee and wife Stefanie, of Olympia, WA, Darren Lee and wife Julia, of Wilmington, NC.; his three sons from a previous marriage to Emmalee Jeski, John Lee and wife Diana, of Concord, MA, Stephen Lee and wife Judy, of Newton, NH, Eric Lee and wife Nikki, of Salem, NY; his 10 grandchildren Brian, Craig, Alanna, Hannah, Olivia, Brendan, Antonio, Jonathan, Hunter, Fisher; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held in Wilmington, NC, in the spring of 2019.
