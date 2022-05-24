John W. Manney RUTLAND — The graveside service for John W. Manney, 89, who died Jan. 2, 2022, was held Sunday in Cheney Hill Cemetery in Rutland Town. Officiating was Deacon Michael Knowles, of Proctor. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #31 of Rutland; color guards were Mark Prouty, Clayton Rockwell and Bill Champine; with Ron Fairbanks making the flag presentation. Jim Mills sounded taps. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
