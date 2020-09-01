John Warren Austin rites RUTLAND TOWN — The graveside service for John Warren Austin, 93, of Rutland Town and formerly of Killington who died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, was held Sunday in Riverside Cemetery in Killington. The Rev. Shirley Oskamp officiated, and a eulogy was by the Rev Beverly Anderson. Family remembrances were by his children, Kenneth Austin, Gail Howard and Janice St. Onge. Songs were sung by Kate Austin-Avon, Erika Austin, Elaine Lawrence Ryan and Jo Yoder. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #31 Color Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate or by mail at Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; or The Church of the Wildwood, www.wildwoodumc.org, P.O. Box 37, Chittenden, VT 05737. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
