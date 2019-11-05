John Willard Eaton Sr. FAIR HAVEN — John Willard Eaton Sr., 82, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center, following a long illness. He was born Aug. 8, 1937, in West Haven, the son of Henry M. and Elizabeth (Proctor) Eaton. He graduated in 1956 from Fair Haven High School and in 1959 from Vermont Technical College. Mr. Eaton married Mary Jane Lyons May 11, 1959. He was employed by Maplewood Dairy for six years and then by General Electric Aviation in Rutland where he was a machine operator until retiring in 2000. During retirement, he worked for the Town of Fair Haven. In earlier years, he was a member of Champlain Hustlers 4-H club and later, of Fair Haven Booster Club. He served on the board of directors for Ralph Kehoe Conservation Camp, Order of the Eastern Star home board and Past Masters association, and Fair Haven United Methodist Church. Mr. Eaton was a member of Eureka Lodge #75 Free and Accepted Masons, received District 4 Mason of the Year award and appointed as Grand Senior Steward. He enjoyed camping, gardening and being at the Wooden Soldier. Survivors include his wife and two daughters Jill Adams and Jean Ross, all of Fair Haven; six sons James "Jim," of Parkton, North Carolina, Jay, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, John "Jack" Jr., Jeffrey, Jason and Joseph Eaton, all of Fair Haven; two sisters Priscilla Peretti, of Keene, New Hampshire, Susan Loomis, of Poultney; 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mr. Eaton was predeceased by a brother, Earl. Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main Street, Fair Haven. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Fair Haven United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life. Memorial contributions may be made to Eureka Lodge #75 F&AM, P.O. Box 312, Fair Haven, VT; or Fair Haven United Methodist Church, in care of Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
