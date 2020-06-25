John William Lemire RUTLAND — John William Lemire, 63, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 29, 1957, in Springfield the son of Raymond and Eva (Gosslin) Lemire. Mr. Lemire grew up in Springfield, where he graduated from high school in 1975. He relocated to Rutland in 1978 and married Kathy Donahue on July 23, 1983. Mr. Lemire was employed as a merchandiser at Coca Cola for more than 40 years until his retirement. He enjoyed music, being with his family and during his retirement he “learned to enjoy gardening." Survivors include his wife Kathy Lemire of Rutland; two sons Zachary Lemire of Rutland and Michael Lemire and his wife Victoria of Niceville, Florida; six sisters, Shirley Cichonowicz of Springfield; Carol Ruse of Maine; Linda Corliss of Brattleboro; Nancy Basile and Susan Currier both of West Rutland; and Cathy White of Rutland; a brother, Ray Lemire of New Hampshire; a granddaughter, Eva Lemire; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father in 1984; his mother in 2007; and a sister Jean Lemire in 2008. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.