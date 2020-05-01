John William New FLORENCE, S.C. — John William New, 87, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Mr. New was born in Rutland, Vermont, a son of the late Leon V. New and Eleanor Gillis New. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the end of the Korean War. He retired in 1997 from Star Filter Machines and was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bernard New, Robert Melvin New, Kenneth Leon New, and Frederick Samuel New; sister, Florence Alberson. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Rose Ayer of Florence; sons, John Randall (Debbie) New and Brian Scott (Suzette) New, both of Florence; grandchildren, Jordan New, Lindsey New, Brianna New (Matthew) Clark; great-grandchildren, Hunter Howle and Carson Clark. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Missionary Press Inc, 19168 County Road 146, P.O. Box 120, New Paris, IN 46553; or to Florence Family YMCA, Annual Campaign/Scholarship Fund, 1700 South Rutherford Drive, Florence, SC 29505. The family will have a drive-through visitation from 2–4 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Florence Memorial Gardens. COVID-19 protocol will be observed at the cemetery. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
