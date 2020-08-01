John William Pomainville CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — John William Pomainville, 75, passed away July 29, 2020, in Crossville, Tennessee. He was born on Aug. 21, 1944, the son of Archie Louis Pomainville and Dorothy Alta (Shedrick) Pomainville. He grew up and attended school in Fair Haven, Vermont, where he graduated from Fair Haven Union High School. John joined the United States Air Force in 1965 where he served as a part of the Air Force Police, K-9 Corps and was honorably discharged in 1971. For 31-plus years, John enjoyed trucking across the contiguous United States of America until his retirement in 2007. John married Theresa (Weathersby) Pomainville and moved to Pleasant Hill, Tennessee, in 1995. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Pomainville, and stepdaughter, Jacquetta Greene of Washington, DC; his brother, Kenneth V. Pomainville and sister-in-law Tracy Pomainville of Fair Haven, Vermont; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. There will be no public services.
