John “Johnny” Yrsha DANBY — John “Johnny” Yrsha, 67, a lifelong resident of Danby, Vermont, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020, in the comfort of his loving wife of 43 years, Collette. Johnny, the son of William “Pit” and Anna “Babba” Yrsha, brother of Bill, proudly grew up and remained in Danby where he lived, worked, raised his family and spent his entire life. Growing up, he was surrounded by family as most of the Yrsha family lived in Danby and it’s where he developed some of his closest lifelong friendships. Danby is where he developed his love for the outdoors and hunting, spending his Novembers hunting “around the house” never wanting to fully disclose his secret hunting spots. Johnny began his working career as famous author Pearl Buck’s chauffeur. He then followed in his father’s footsteps, and many of his family members, working at the Danby Marble Quarry, home of the world-famous Danby Imperial Marble, for 47 years. He was proud to have worked there for so many years and thankful for the many friendships he built over those years. Johnny met the love of his life, Collette, in 1976, married in October of 1977 and together, raised two children, Marc and Chad. Some of the many things he taught his family was love, loyalty and commitment, along with developing their shared love of the outdoors, Maine and Gill's grinders. In his later years, the birth of his two grandchildren, Chase and Sydney, transformed him from Johnny to their beloved Grandpa Kitty. He spent as much time as he could with them watching their sporting events, attending concerts and enjoying vacations to places like Hawaii and scalloping in Florida. Left to carry on his memory are his wife, Collette; sons, Marc (Amy) and grandchildren, Chase and Sydney, of Queensbury, New York, and Chad of Glens Falls, New York. He is survived by his brother, Bill and his wife, Jane, of Cambridge, New York; cousin, Joe and his wife, Mindy, of Danby, their son, Matt and grandson, Blake, of Cuttingsville, Vermont; cousin, Nancy Smith and her husband, Dick, and son, Logan, of Danby; and his four-legged companions, Dude and Boone. Johnny was preceded in his passing by his father and mother and many aunts and uncles. The family would like to thank the team at Rutland Regional Medical Center for their support, compassion and patience during this difficult time. And a special thank you to Donald and DJ Nichols for their support.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.