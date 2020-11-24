John Zawistowski CENTER RUTLAND — John Zawistowski passed away Nov. 16, 2020, at Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 83 years old. John was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Dec. 25, 1936, to Walter and Stephie Zawistowski. He attended school in West Rutland. He began work at Splitface Marble. In 1978, he got a job at Gawet Marble and worked there until his retirement. A quite soul, John loved caring for animals of all kinds. He cared for horses, ducks, pigs and chickens at his guardian's home. He loved dogs and they loved him. John enjoyed playing bingo and doing puzzles. He was an avid car enthusiast. He memorized the year, make and model of every car as they came on the market. His smile and gentle nature will be missed. John was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Henry Zawistowski and his wife, Eleanor, of Rutland, Vermont; his sister, Joan Sanborn and husband Brad of Florida; his nephews, David Zawistowski (Cheryl) of West Rutland, Vermont, Bradley Sanborn of California, Tom Sanborn (Julie) of Florida; nieces, Sue (Troy) Traedge of New Hampshire, Diane (Don) Phillips of California, Pattie (Mark) Consolatti of Rutland, Vermont. He is also survived by his very caring guardian, Laurie Gawet of Clarendon, Vermont. A private graveside service was held in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery in West Rutland. Arrangements were under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland.
