Jon M. Heymers PITTSFORD — Jon M. Heymers, 79, of Pittsford, died on Jan. 18, 2022, at his home. Jon was born on March 2, 1942, the son of Adolph C. and Pearl (River) Heymers, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania. Jon was a salesman at International Harvester Farm Equipment and Seward’s Sales and Service. He recently worked as a driver at Marble Valley Bus Co. Jon was a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by three sons, Kurt Heymers and wife Terri ,of Tucson, Arizona, Scott Juiffre, of Fulda, Germany, and James and wife Mona Juiffre, of Hoschton, Georgia; a daughter, Christine and husband John Gates, of Proctor; as well as his partner, Mimi Tennien, of Pittsford; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jon was predeceased by his wife, Sharon Heymers; and a brother, Robert Heymers. Contributions in Jon’s honor may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
