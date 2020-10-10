Jon R. "J.R." Manning PAWLET — Jon R. “J.R." Manning, 51, died Oct. 7, 2020, in Rutland. He was born May 22, 1969, in Rutland, the son of Harold and Nancy (Weaver) Manning. He graduated in 1987 from Otter Valley Union High School. Mr. Manning was employed by ADA Traffic Control Co. He was an avid reader. Survivors include his wife, Candy Manning, and his mother, both of Pawlet; three children, Andy Manning of Whitehall, New York, Katrina and Valerie Manning, both of Pawlet; three siblings, Regina Mason of Pawlet, Rebecca Manning of Fair Haven, Harold “Butch” Manning Jr. of Hurst, Texas; and one grandson. He was predeceased by his father and a sister, Katrina Dennis. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.