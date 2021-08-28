Jon Satz BRANDON — The family of Jon Satz announces with great sorrow his sudden passing on Aug. 25, 2021, following a long illness. Jon was the owner of Wood’s Market Garden in Brandon for 22 years. His family is planning a celebration of his life, to be held at a later date, and will provide information for memorial contributions in the forthcoming obituary. Those who wish to read his story, share memories, or offer condolences, may do so at www.caringbridge.org/visit/jonsatz. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.