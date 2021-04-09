Jonah C. Pandiani RUTLAND — Jonah Pandiani’s family suffered a terrible loss on Saturday, April 3, 2021, when he died, at 19 years old, in a tragic accident. Jonah grew tremendously from his youth into young adulthood. He was on his way to receiving his high school diploma, finding meaningful work, and focusing on ways to express his artistic talents. His big heart, personality and relationships with others, opened the door to a large community of support. Jonah valued strong family bonds with not only his biological family but his extensive community family. Jonah was known to be a “very real person” who connected with so many people. No matter what was occurring in Jonah’s life, he always wanted to make sure you were okay first. He was considered a best friend and brother to many. His laughter, sense of humor and warm hugs will be deeply missed by all who were blessed with being part of his life. Jonah leaves behind his father, John J. Pandiani of Rutland, Vermont, and mother, Rebecca Lambert of Cottonwood, Arizona; his sisters, Taylor Lennon, Mckenzie Lennon, Riley McIver, Ayla Backus; and a brother, Elijah Lennon. He also leaves behind his grandfather, George Lambert; grandmother, Leslie Carlson; his aunts, Kelley Lambert-Vitagliano, Tracey Lambert, Tammy Lambert Whelan, Kim Pandiani, Roxanne Rotondaro; and many cousins and friends. Jonah was predeceased by his grandmother. Deborah Lambert; and grandfather. John Pandiani. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held in Jonah’s honor. The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy, consider making a donation, in lieu of flowers, in Jonah’s name, to the United Way of Rutland County or The Homeless Prevention Center of Rutland County in an effort to increase support to the people in our community. Donations can be made online or sent to: United Way of Rutland County, 88 Park St., Rutland, VT 05701 www.uwrc.org; Homeless Prevention Center of Rutland County, 56 Howe St., Rutland, VT 05701 www.hpcvt.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
There is no doubt in my mind that you, Jonah, are in a better place being blessed with beauty and love; as you blessed the World with your beauty and love. Will you give my McKayla a hug for me. . .
John and Becky:
There is nothing I can say or do to make the pain lessen, but know you are not alone and there is people out here who understand today and for all your tomorrows. If you ever need an open ear you know where to find me.
