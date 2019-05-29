Jonathan F. Geno rites CENTER RUTLAND — A celebration of life service for Jonathan F. Geno, 63, who died May 2, 2019, was held Saturday, May 25, at the Bomoseen Grange Hall in Castleton. Family and friends participated and offered reflections on Mr. Geno’s life. Survivors inadvertently omitted from the obituary are William, Shawn, Ernest and Joe Cormia. Arrangements were by Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.