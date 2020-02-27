Jonathan Mason Peters NORTH POWNAL — Jonathan Mason Peters, age 18, died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, as a result of injuries he sustained in an automobile accident in Petersburgh, New York. Jonathan was born on March 5, 2001, and is survived by his parents, John Mason, Candie LeBarron, Jesse and Angela Peters. He received his education in Ludlow and was a 2019 graduate of Black River High School. While in high school, Jonathan was a member of the varsity soccer and baseball teams. He was an outstanding basketball player. The high school retired his basketball jersey #5. Jonathan enjoyed all sports, sports cars, dirt bikes, anything fast and loud. Jonathan was currently employed at Bread Loaf Construction in Bennington and had been working on the Putnam Block Project. He was living in North Pownal. Jonathan was very strong-willed but was always there with a helping hand. Survivors besides his parents include his sisters, Kianna Peters of Ludlow, Kassidy Humphrey of Wallingford; and his niece, Aubrey Humphrey-Bertrand of Wallingford. He leaves his stepbrother, Joey, his stepsister, Avery, and their mother, Nicole; his grandparents, Donna Peters Abbott of Andover, Dorrie and Todd Yakunovich, of Proctor; as well as several other family members. Jonathan was predeceased by his grandfather, Lawrence Peters; and grandmother Geraldine Mason. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington, where calling hours being at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will take place in the spring of 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to AAU Basketball through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. Guestbook condolences can be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
