Jordan Snow rites PROCTOR — The graveside service with military honors for Jordan Snow, who died unexpectedly July 1, 2021, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, was held July 14, 2021, in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Shared military honors were from the United States Marine Corps and the Vermont Army National Guard. The deacon was Jordan’s father-in-law, Gary Donahue. Justin Holroyd read a passage from scripture, as did Kevin Hertlein. His great-aunt, Mary Fregosi, read a responsive piece and his mother, Tracey Snow, read two poems at the end. Bearers were his father, Danny “Myk” Snow; his uncle, Terry Jacobs; and fellow Marines, Justin Gardocki, Michael Olle, Carlos Salazar and Joe Shy. Marines presenting the flag to his wife, Mary, were Justin Holroyd and Kevin Hertlein. National Guard members presenting flags to his parents were Cpt. Jesse Dunklee and SFC. Josh Ainsworth. An escort to the cemetery was provided by the Vermont Patriot Guard. Arrangements were by the Aldous Funeral Home.
