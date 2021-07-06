Jordan Snow PROCTOR — Jordan Snow, 31, died unexpectedly on July 1, 2021, at UVM Medical Center. Jordan was the husband of Mary (Donahue) Snow, of Norton, Massachusetts; and son of Tracey (Lertola) and Danny (Myk) Snow, of Proctor, Vermont. He was a SSG in the Vermont Army National Guard's 40th Army band, and as always, a United States Marine. He was an accomplished musician, and an exemplary friend. "If you could only sense how important you are to the lives of those you meet; how important you can be to the people you may never even dream of. There is something of yourself that you leave at every meeting with another person." — Mr. Rogers. Funeral arrangements are pending, and a longer obituary is to follow.
