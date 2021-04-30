Jose A. Valentin Jr. RUTLAND — Jose A. Valentin Jr., 57, died April 28, 2021, at home. He was born Oct. 31, 1963, in Meriden, Connecticut, the son of Mary (Monaco) and Jose A. Valentin Sr. Mr. Falentin was owner/operator of American Collision Auto Body Shop. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Indian artifacts and antique collectibles. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Pamela (Drost) Valentin of Rutland; four children, Jose Valentin III of Rutland Town, Jonathan Valentin of Rutland, Jacqueline Valentin of Castleton, Ann Marie Valentin of West Rutland; five siblings, Rogelio Valentin, Dawn Hedlund, both of Meriden, Connecticut, Ramona Field of Vero Beach, Florida, Lisa Rowe of Westbrook, Connecticut, Marylee Jackson of Vancouver, Washington; four grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Clifford Funeral Home. Masks are required. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday at Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in East Clarendon Cemetery.
